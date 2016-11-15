

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures surged Tuesday, rebounding from multi-month lows amid renewed expectations that OPEC will agree to cut production.



Dire warnings from the IEA about the worsening global supply glut may compel Iran and others to go along will some output quotas.



Iran has balked at joining major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia in making meaningful cuts, but analysts expect some kind of deal to be hammered out soon.



Dec. WTI oil was up $2.49 to $45.81/bbl, a gain of 5.75 percent.



The American Petroleum Institute delivers its U.S. inventories survey this afternoon, followed by official figures Energy Information Administration tomorrow morning.



The past few weeks have shown stockpiles rising at a troubling pace, including an astounding build of 14.4 million barrels a week ago.



