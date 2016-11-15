

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Congresswoman Kristi Noem, R-S.D., announced Monday she will not seek re-election to a fifth term in the House and will instead run for Governor of South Dakota in 2018.



Noem, who was easily re-elected last week, said she is ready to work with President-elect Donald Trump on issues such as tax reform, repealing and replacing Obamacare, a new farm bill and reducing the size of government.



However, Noem praised the idea of temporary citizen legislators and said she does not want to make a career out of Congress.



The congresswoman said she will subsequently return to South Dakota and run for governor of the state rather than run for another term.



'I love South Dakota and believe our leaders have done a lot of things right,' Noem said in a post on Facebook. 'But we could use some fresh ideas from someone who has had to hustle to make a dollar and pinch a penny to make it last.



'This has been my experience for the majority of my life, as a farmer, rancher and small business owner,' she added. 'That's why today, I'm asking for your support to serve as South Dakota's next Governor.'



The Sioux Falls Argus Leader noted Noem's decision comes as a ballot measure approved last week prevents candidates for governor from collecting more than $4,000 a year from any person or political committee.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX