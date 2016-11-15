

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - Aircraft mechanics at United Parcel Service Inc., represented by Teamsters Local 2727, have voted in to authorize a strike.



According to reports, about 80% of the workers took part in the vote and of those 98% voted to authorize a strike. The decision to go on strike comes after three years of failed contract negotiations with UPS.



According to Teamsters Local 2727, the biggest issue in the negotiations with UPS is related to health care. UPS is seeking a reduction to health benefits for the maintenance workers and retirees.



However, it is unlikely that the workers will go on a strike during the busy holiday season. UPS is expected to ship at least 700 million packages during the period.



'Our customers remain in good hands with UPS throughout the holidays,' UPS spokesman Mike Mangeot said. 'Any kind of job action would be illegal under US labor law.'



'Under UPS's proposal, health coverage for a retiree and his or her spouse would skyrocket to more than $19,000 per year in the first year with further increases each year thereafter,' the union wrote in a release.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX