IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/16 -- Burnham Benefits Insurance Services -- one of California's most successful employee benefits brokerage firms -- today announced the appointment of new vice president Mary Garcia.

Garcia's 40 years of industry expertise includes extensive knowledge of consulting, financials, compliance and 35 years of experience specifically in brokerage firms -- which will not only provide a wealth of invaluable support and resources to Burnham, but also to the clients it serves.

"We are privileged to have someone with such caliber of experience join the Burnham team," says Burnham President and CEO Kristen Allison. "Her keen insight, confident wisdom and high level of adaptability make her proficient at managing all levels of complexities among clients and benefit plan designs. Mary is truly a welcome addition and we look forward to sharing our in-house experience with her."

With four decades in the insurance industry -- including positions at Alexander & Alexander, Johnson & Higgins and Hays Companies -- Garcia has tenured and well-rounded experience in all insurance consulting responsibilities, financials and compliance. Having overseen multiple clients with ever-increasing responsibilities, Garcia has fine-tuned the art of ensuring client satisfaction.

"I've been at almost all the major houses in my career and have finally landed at the best house," Garcia says of joining Burnham. "Burnham -- along with the people it attracts -- has the highest reputation in the industry. I've been in insurance all my life and I am honored to be a part of the Burnham family."

A forward-thinking organization that supports individual's goals and career paths, Burnham Benefits has created a unique and collaborative corporate culture where all employees feels valued for their expertise, which is reflected in their dedication to providing best-in-class service to clients. A B-Corp certified company, Burnham Benefits holds national recognition as Business Insurance's #1 Best Places to Work in Insurance 2013, 2014 and 2015 and has been ranked a Best Place to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for six years running.

About Burnham Benefits Insurance Services: Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. is a privately held, full-service employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm headquartered in Irvine, Calif. The firm is among the largest in the state to specialize solely in strategic employee benefits consulting and brokerage services. With a comprehensive offering of client-first health and wellness programs, Burnham effectively manages over $1.5 billion in premiums for more than 400 clients. A certified Benefits Corporation (B Corp), the firm maintains a more than 95 percent client retention rate and has averaged 25 percent growth annually over the past 10 years. Because Burnham Benefits does not have outside shareholders, it can easily adapt and create customized solutions that fit clients' best interests -- investing in cutting-edge technology and the tools and resources needed to provide the specialized level of service that today's rapidly challenging climate demands. Its team of more than 80 highly skilled industry professionals includes in-house underwriters, compliance officers, healthcare reform consultants, communications specialists and wellness experts. Through a strategic partnership with Burnham Gibson Wealth Advisors, Inc., Burnham also provides retirement planning and wealth management services. Burnham Benefits' footprint currently spans offices in Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sacramento and San Diego, Calif., as well as a satellite office in the Washington D.C. metro area. Burnham Benefits holds national recognition as Business Insurance's #1 Best Places to Work in Insurance 2013, 2014 and 2015, has been ranked a Best Place to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for six years running. Burnham Benefits president and CEO Kristen Allison earned the Distinguished Founders Award from the Annual Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) in 2016. For more information, visit www.burnhambenefits.com.

