

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q3 figures for wage costs, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, wages were up 2.1 percent on year and 0.5 percent on quarter.



Australia also will see October results for new motor vehicle sales, as well as the leading index from Westpac.



Motor vehicle sales in September were up 2.5 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year, while the leading index added 0.1 percent on month.



Japan will release Q3 numbers for housing loans; in the second quarter, loans gained 2.4 percent on year.



Thailand will provide Q3 figures for gross domestic product; in the second quarter, GDP expanded 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.5 percent on year.



Singapore will see October numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were worth 32.43 billion SGD and exports were at 39.40 billion SGD for a trade surplus of 7.06 billion SGD.



