Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2016) - Damon Capital Corp. (TSXV: DAM.H) ("Damon" or the "Company") announces, further to its news release dated October 12, 2016, that the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has agreed to an effective date of Wednesday, November 16, 2016 (the "Effective Date") for the change of its name from Damon Capital Corp. to "Arizona Silver Exploration Inc."

Notwithstanding the Company has not yet closed its Qualifying Transaction and remains halted, the Company will effectively commence trading at market open on the Effective Date under the new name Arizona Silver Exploration Inc., with the new trading symbol AZS.H.

The Qualifying Transaction is scheduled to close on or about November 18, 2016 and remains subject to, among other things, Exchange approval. A further news release will be disseminated on completion of the Qualifying Transaction.Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

