

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Apparel retailer Gap Inc. (GPS) said it has appointed Teri List-Stoll as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective January 17, 2017. She will report to Gap chief executive officer Art Peck and will serve on the company's senior leadership team.



List-Stoll will succeed Sabrina Simmons, whose departure was previously announced on November 2, 2016 and will have oversight of the company's global finance function, as well as loss prevention and corporate administration divisions.



Once List-Stoll joins Gap in mid-January, Simmons will shift into an advisory role through the end of the company's fiscal year.



Most recently, List-Stoll held the position of executive vice president and chief financial officer for Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS). Previously, she served in senior finance roles, including chief financial officer for Kraft Foods Group, Inc.



List-Stoll spent almost two decades growing her career at Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), where she ultimately served as senior vice president and treasurer. She began her career at Deloitte & Touche LLP.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX