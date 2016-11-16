Arista Networks, together with Acacia Communications, Accelink, Adva Optical Networking, Amphenol, AppliedMicro, Applied Optoelectronics, Barefoot Networks, Broadcom, Cavium, ClariPhy Communications, ColorChip, Coriant, Corning, Dell EMC, Finisar, Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Fujitsu Optical Components, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Cable Systems, Huawei Technologies, Infinera, Innolight, Innovium, Inphi, Intel, Ixia, Juniper Networks, Kaiam, Lorom, Lumentum, Luxtera, Macom, Marvell, Mellanox Technologies, Molex, MultiLane, NeoPhotonics, NEL America, Nokia, Oclaro, PHY-SI, SAE, Senko, Source Photonics, Sumitomo Electric Industries, TE Connectivity, and Yamaichi Electronics announced the formation of the OSFP (Octal Small Form-factor Pluggable) Multi-Source Agreement.

OSFP offers a unique combination of high front panel density and thermal performance that enables system designs with 32 400G ports per 1U that support the full range of 400G optics technologies, from datacenter to metro reach.

"It is rare to see so much industry support behind a new optics module form factor," said Andreas Bechtolsheim, Chief Development Officer, Arista Networks. "We believe that the OSFP ecosystem will be a key element in enabling a successful market transition from 100 Gbps Ethernet to 400 Gbps and beyond."

For more information, visit the OSFP MSA website at www.OSFPmsa.org.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the benefits of OSFP, future product developments for OSFP and the impact of OSFP on future product transitions. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Any forward-looking statements made by the Companies speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Companies are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter their forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161115006863/en/

Contacts:

Arista Networks

Amanda Jaramillo, 408-547-5798

amanda@arista.com