WHAT: Beginning at 2:30pm, on Friday, November 18, 2016, Chester Community Charter School (CCCS), the largest K-8 charter school in Pennsylvania, will distribute 700 ShopRite gift cards, valued at $10 each, to CCCS parents and guardians, on the school's three campuses -- East, West and Upland -- in an effort to partially subsidize the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, for participating families.

In addition, parents/guardians will be invited to submit their names for an opportunity to win a 15-lb. turkey, for Thanksgiving, at no cost to them. The winners will be selected, at random, and will be contacted on Monday, November 21, 2016.

The 17 th annual program will not only benefit CCCS' students, but also their families, who may lack sufficient funds for the holiday season meals. According to Philabundance, in the city of Chester, there are an estimated 8,000 people, who are "very food insecure," and who do not have the means to put food on their tables. With this program, the school has been an advocate for food justice, among its student population, since 1999.

Additionally, Dr. David Clark, CCCS, CEO, and the school's Thanksgiving mascot, 'Chester C. Turkey,' will also be in attendance, greeting families, and assisting with gift certificate distribution.

WHEN: Friday, November 18, 2016

2:30pm - 4:45pm

WHERE: Chester Community Charter School - East Campus

214 East 5th Street

Chester, PA 19013

Building C - Cafeteria

