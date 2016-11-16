CHESTER, PA--(Marketwired - November 15, 2016) -
WHAT: Beginning at 2:30pm, on Friday, November 18, 2016, Chester Community Charter School (CCCS), the largest K-8 charter school in Pennsylvania, will distribute 700 ShopRite gift cards, valued at $10 each, to CCCS parents and guardians, on the school's three campuses -- East, West and Upland -- in an effort to partially subsidize the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, for participating families.
In addition, parents/guardians will be invited to submit their names for an opportunity to win a 15-lb. turkey, for Thanksgiving, at no cost to them. The winners will be selected, at random, and will be contacted on Monday, November 21, 2016.
Additionally, Dr. David Clark, CCCS, CEO, and the school's Thanksgiving mascot, 'Chester C. Turkey,' will also be in attendance, greeting families, and assisting with gift certificate distribution.
WHEN: Friday, November 18, 2016
2:30pm - 4:45pm
WHERE: Chester Community Charter School - East Campus
214 East 5th Street
Chester, PA 19013
Building C - Cafeteria
