

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market gave up just a handful of points on Tuesday - but that was enough to snap the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 85 points or 2.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,205-point plateau, although the market is expected to bounce higher again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks to solid economic data and a rebound in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished barely lower on Tuesday as losses from the financials, telecoms and resource stocks were tempered by support from the property sector.



For the day, the index eased 3.39 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 3,206.99 after trading between 3,195.04 and 3,214.29. The Shenzhen Component Index added 0.46 percent to end at 10,958.10.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.32 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.29 percent, Industrial and Commercial bank of China fell 0.23 percent, China Shenhua tumbled 2.54 percent, China Unicom skidded 2.34 percent, Zijin Mining advanced 0.28 percent, Vanke surged 4.82 percent and Gemdale collected 0.33 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved higher on Tuesday, allowing the Dow to hit a fresh record closing high.



The Dow rose 54.37 points or 0.3 percent to 18,923.06, while the NASDAQ jumped 57.23 points or 1.1 percent to 5,275.61 and the S&P climbed 16.19 points or 0.8 percent to 2,180.39.



The gains followed a report from the Commerce Department showing that retail sales increased by more than expected in October.



Traders also reacted to a sharp increase in the price of crude oil, with crude for December delivery spiking $2.49 to $45.81 a barrel. The spike came amid optimism that the members of OPEC will finalize an agreement on cutting production later this month.



