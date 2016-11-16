Lingea Refined Their Multi Dictionary Website dict.com With New Fresh Design

PRAGUE, November 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Even though there are a great number of online dictionaries available, they are not the same quality. Lingea s.r.o., a well-established publishing house, released own multi-lingual dictionary website http://www.dict.com which is a great source of information for language students. In order to show that this portal can offer much more it has been recently redesigned and got supplemented with complete morphology tables for 6 languages.

The website was designed to help people to find the best and correct translations or forms of the word using the latest technology and features starting with morphological and full text search. Apart from offering contextual usage, phrases, grammar overviews or pronunciation transcription it also contains complete morphology tables for every word in 6 languages, meaning verbs conjugation and nouns and adjectives declension. For non-Latin alphabet languages, a virtual keyboard for special characters can be used. The website currently offers 30 world languages including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Scandinavian or Baltic languages. If they came out printed they would have taken up to thousand pages.

What all these mean for everyday users? Words can be typed in any form, without diacritics or even mistyped. Additional information as derived words, related words, compounds, etc. that come with every entry can help you understand and learn the language much better. Using the arrows, you can leaf through the dictionary in alphabetical order, search for words of similar origin or specify the context. In a similar way you can browse the history of searched words. The combination of high quality content and user-friendly design and features makes it the perfect source of language information.

Lingea s.r.o. introduced dict.com dictionary portal in 2013 as one of the products in its line of online applications and dictionaries. The portal is under constant updating and expanded with new words and languages.

The dictionaries are free to use on http://www.dict.com.

