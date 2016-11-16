Mesa, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2016) - Secureone Security has announced the opening of Secureone LiveScan Fingerprinting in Mesa, AZ. To efficiently manage the City of Mesa's fingerprinting needs, the Chicago-based security firm is opening a new Secureone LiveScan office. Secureone has been awarded up to five years to process fingerprinting for their human resources department, various licensing divisions and the general public. With more than twelve years behind their Secureone LiveScan program, the national security company is thrilled to open a new location in the East Valley, and become a licensed State of Arizona fingerprint vendor.

Secureone LiveScan Fingerprinting is a nationally renowned fingerprinting program that incorporates an inkless digital fingerprinting process that submits fingerprints electronically to the State Police and/or FBI and is already recognized in the Chicago market for advanced fingerprinting options, having processed over 10,000 fingerprints so far this year. The Mesa location of Secureone Security Services will utilize the protocols which also allow for convenient background checks for licensing, permits and / or investigations. In addition to Secureone LiveScan Fingerprinting, the new Mesa location of Secureone will also offer a home-base for their East Valley security operations and a new Security Training Center. For more information, visit Secureone www.LiveScanprinting.com.

About Secureone Training Centers

Secureone Training Centers is a full-service security educational facility with locations in Chicago, IL, Phoenix, AZ, Tucson, AZ and Mesa, AZ. Renowned throughout the industry, the centers partner with national and global security firms to implement advanced training to their security staff. The instructors at Secureone Training Centers consist of current and former law enforcement as well as military professionals that bring critical, tactical and firsthand experience to the classroom. The nationally acclaimed curriculum is distinguished for providing safety platforms that are ultra-efficient and cost-effective. In addition, the evolving programs meticulously educate students on current protocols and advanced techniques to maintain the safety of civilians, property and other valuable assets. www.securitytrainingcenters.com

About Secureone Security Services

Secureone is a Chicago-based security services company with locations throughout the United States. The company far surpasses competition in the industry with highly-skilled security guards, patrol services and fingerprinting. Secureone uses Patroltrac, an advanced technology for real-time tracking, reporting and emergency response. Patroltrac is the latest in accountability technology to ensure clients' expectations are always exceeded and reports are always available with written, audio and picture documentation. www.secureone.us





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrb3NDFcqVA

Media Contact:

Secureone LiveScan Fingerprinting

Anthony J. Rumore

(800) 807-5750



