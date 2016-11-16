

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Mark Fields, the Chief Executive officer of Ford Motor Co.(F), issued a warning about President-elect Donald Trump's proposed trade policies, saying high tariffs on automobiles and other products coming into the U.S. would be a blow to the auto industry and broader U.S. economy.



Mr. Fields said Ford has talked to Mr. Trump's transition team and believes the company can work with the new administration.



Ford's plan to move a substantial portion of its passenger-car production to Mexico from a factory in Michigan was heavily criticized by Trump on the campaign trail. Ford is building more-profitable light trucks in the U.S. while investing in new capacity in Mexico to produce lower-margin small cars.



While Ford has argued that no jobs will be lost because of the Mexico move and that lower costs there would boost profitability, Mr. Trump has proposed a 35% tariff as penalty for such a move.



Mr. Fields said the tariff 'would be harmful, I think, to the entire industry and the economy and therefore we want to engage in a very productive set of discussions.



Mr. Trump has said he would renegotiate Nafta, which came into force in the 1990s and has been blamed by some for substantial U.S. job loss.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX