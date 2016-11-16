

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Wednesday, with the positive lead overnight from Wall Street and a weaker yen lifting investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 159.12 points or 0.90 percent to 17,827.27, off a high of 17,870.95 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Sony is adding 0.2 percent, Canon is higher by almost 1 percent and Panasonic is adding more than 1 percent, while Toshiba is declining almost 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is higher by more than 1 percent and Honda is rising 1 percent. Fast Retailing is higher by almost 3 percent and SoftBank is up 2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is adding more than 3 percent and JX Holdings is advancing more than 1 percent.



Gaming giant Nintendo plans to launch its highly anticipated mobile game 'Super Mario Run' on December 15. Shares of the company are rising more than 4 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Concordia Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Aozora Bank are all rising more than 5 percent each. Mazda Motor and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust are higher by almost 5 percent each.



On the flip side, Toho Zinc and Sumitomo Realty & Development are losing more than 2 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will release third-quarter numbers for housing loans today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 108 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday following the release of a report from the Commerce Department showing that retail sales increased by more than expected in the month of October. Traders were also reacting to a sharp increase in the price of crude oil.



The Dow rose 54.37 points or 0.3 percent to 18,923.06, the Nasdaq jumped 57.23 points or 1.1 percent to 5,275.61 and the S&P 500 climbed 16.19 points or 0.8 percent to 2,180.39.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both advanced by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil prices surged on Tuesday amid renewed optimism that the members of OPEC will finalize an agreement on cutting production later this month. WTI crude for December delivery spiked $2.49 or 5.75 percent to close at $45.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



