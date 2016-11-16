

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets, with the exception of Shanghai, are higher on Wednesday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and European markets as well as the rebound in crude oil prices.



However, crude oil prices slipped in Asian trades. Meanwhile, better-than-expected economic data from the U.S. has boosted expectations for a December interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.



The Australian market is advancing in choppy trades, tracking the positive lead overnight from Wall Street as well as the surge in oil prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 11.60 points or 0.22 percent to 5,337.80, off a high of 5,346.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 9.80 points or 0.18 percent to 5,409.60.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are losing more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is lower by more than 2 percent.



Meanwhile, gold miner Newcrest Mining is advancing more than 3 percent and Evolution Mining is rising almost 4 percent after gold prices edged higher.



The big four banks - ANZ Bank, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank - are higher in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.8 percent.



In the oil sector, Santos is higher by 2 percent, Woodside Petroleum is adding more than 3 percent and Oil Search is advancing more than 4 percent following the surge in crude oil prices.



CSL has reported positive results from a clinical trial to assess the safety of CSL112, a drug being developed by the biotech to reduce the high incidence of early recurrent heart attacks. However, the company's shares are declining almost 1 percent.



Big W chief executive Sally Macdonald has resigned after less than one year into the job at the Woolworths-owned discount retailer, and will be replaced by Woolworths' home improvement business head David Walker. Shares of Woolworths are down 0.5 percent.



GrainCorp said its full-year profit has declined almost 4 percent from last year, while its underlying net profit rose 18 percent. The agribusiness' shares are losing almost 1 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that Australia's wage price index was up a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2016. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the three months prior.



The bureau also said that the total number of new motor vehicle sales in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent on month in October, coming in at 97,940. That follows the 2.5 percent monthly increase and the 0.8 percent yearly gain in September.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is edging up against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In late-morning trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7548, up from US$0.7540 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is advancing, with the positive lead overnight from Wall Street and a weaker yen lifting investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 159.12 points or 0.90 percent to 17,827.27, off a high of 17,870.95 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Sony is adding 0.2 percent, Canon is higher by almost 1 percent and Panasonic is adding more than 1 percent, while Toshiba is declining almost 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is higher by more than 1 percent and Honda is rising 1 percent. Fast Retailing is higher by almost 3 percent and SoftBank is up 2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is adding more than 3 percent and JX Holdings is advancing more than 1 percent.



Gaming giant Nintendo plans to launch its highly anticipated mobile game 'Super Mario Run' on December 15. Shares of the company are rising more than 4 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Concordia Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Aozora Bank are all rising more than 5 percent each. Mazda Motor and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust are higher by almost 5 percent each.



On the flip side, Toho Zinc and Sumitomo Realty & Development are losing more than 2 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will release third-quarter numbers for housing loans today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 108 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore, South Korea, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are all in positive territory. Bucking the trend, Shanghai is modestly lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday following the release of a report from the Commerce Department showing that retail sales increased by more than expected in the month of October. Traders were also reacting to a sharp increase in the price of crude oil.



The Dow rose 54.37 points or 0.3 percent to 18,923.06, the Nasdaq jumped 57.23 points or 1.1 percent to 5,275.61 and the S&P 500 climbed 16.19 points or 0.8 percent to 2,180.39.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both advanced by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil prices surged on Tuesday amid renewed optimism that the members of OPEC will finalize an agreement on cutting production later this month. WTI crude for December delivery spiked $2.49 or 5.75 percent to close at $45.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



