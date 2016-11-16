Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Nov 16, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - SUSE and Fujitsu today announced they are strengthening their strategic alliance to commit resources, from development to marketing and sales, within the open source community to hybrid cloud products, mission-critical support and future container technologies.The hybrid cloud products will enable customers to have access to a wider variety of open source-based technologies that enable efficient transfer of workloads between the public and private cloud. The mission-critical support will optimize operational and maintenance costs for customer systems. Future container technology development will increase availability and stability in customer environments. In addition, future combinations of jointly developed technologies will work to give customers swift access to open source technology that both companies are rapidly developing."This further strengthened collaboration with SUSE is a logical extension of our productive relationship for more than a decade and follows our mutual commitment to smoothly and swiftly support customers with open source systems," said Yoshiya Etou, Vice President, Linux Development Division, Platform Software BU, Fujitsu. "We put to use the technology and track record we have cultivated over the years to support customers' mission-critical systems, utilizing the latest open source technologies which are delivered to our customers through collaboration with the open source community."Philip Cockrell, SUSE Vice President of Global Alliances, said, "This is a very exciting development for both SUSE and Fujitsu. We have worked together for many years, and what we're announcing today takes our relationship to a truly strategic and global partnership around mission-critical and hybrid cloud solutions that will solve business issues for our customers."Related links:For up-to-date information about SUSE's strategic alliance with Fujitsu, visit www.suse.com/fujitsu.About SUSESUSE, a pioneer in open source software, provides reliable, interoperable Linux, cloud infrastructure and storage solutions that give enterprises greater control and flexibility. More than 20 years of engineering excellence, exceptional service and an unrivaled partner ecosystem power the products and support that help our customers manage complexity, reduce cost, and confidently deliver mission-critical services. The lasting relationships we build allow us to adapt and deliver the smarter innovation they need to succeed - today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 159,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702; ADR:FJTSY) reported consolidated revenues of 4.7 trillion yen (US$41 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.* Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.