

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI, the non-profit artificial intelligence research firm backed by Tesla Motors Inc's (TSLA) Elon Musk and other tech executives, said that it is working with Microsoft to start running most of its large-scale experiments on Azure. This will make Azure the primary cloud platform that OpenAI is using for deep learning and AI, and will let it conduct more research and share the results with the world.



OpenAI said, 'We'll share the results of this partnership with everyone: along with publishing our research results, we'll continue releasing open-source software making it easier for people to run large-scale AI workloads on the cloud. We'll also be giving feedback to the Microsoft team so that Azure's capabilities keep pace with our understanding of AI.'



