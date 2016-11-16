BSO Announces Fastest Connectivity to and from Dubai

LONDON, November 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Lowered latencies bring greater speed advantage to traders in the location

BSO, the global Ethernet network, cloud and hosting provider, has significantly lowered network latencies in / out of Dubai. At the time of writing, BSO's network offers the lowest latencies on the market.

London <> Dubai - 93ms RTD

<> - RTD Frankfurt <> Dubai - 92ms RTD

<> - RTD Mumbai <> Dubai - 27ms RTD

<> - RTD Singapore <> Dubai - 74ms RTD

<> - RTD Chicago <> Dubai - 164ms RTD

This advancement is the latest in a series of network optimisations strengthening BSO's position as the network provider of choice for organisations connecting into the Middle East and Asia.

This development also reinforces BSO's partnership with DGCX - Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange. DGCX continues to grow as a globally strategic trading location, with the exchange reporting growth of 43% during its most recent company statement. Many of DGCX's products are in high demand due to volatility in global markets and a resurgence of gold as an investment safe haven.

DGCX today accounts for 36% of the global exchange traded market share in the Indian rupee. The exchange recently entered into an agreement with the Shanghai Gold Exchange to list Shanghai Gold Futures on its exchange. It will be the first yuan-denominated gold future product to be offered outside of China and it will use the Shanghai Gold Benchmark Price as its pricing mechanism.

"High Frequency Traders and algorithmic traders will benefit immensely from our new latencies," says Michael Ourabah, CEO at BSO. "Dubai and DGCX are extremely popular marketplaces for the international financial community and we are constantly refining our network to ensure our customers are always one step ahead of competitors."

