LOGAN, UT--(Marketwired - November 15, 2016) - Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to announce the ribbon cutting celebration of its new Logan branch located at 706 South Main Street, Logan, Utah. The Logan 706 South Branch is the second branch located in Logan and the Cache Valley. The celebration will be held on Wednesday, November 16, at 10:30 a.m. There will be refreshments for attendees to enjoy.

The Logan 706 South Branch is managed by Joshua Anderson. Before joining Mountain America, Anderson worked for Wells Fargo Bank and Goldenwest Credit Union. A graduate of Utah State University, Anderson earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a minor in Chinese, and a Master's in Business Administration. He also played football at Utah State, and today remains an avid Aggies fan. Anderson is married with three children.

"The new Logan 706 South Branch offers an eye-catching, hybrid design. It incorporates Mountain America's new style found in Kaysville and Heber, but with additional square footage allowing another office in the lobby, helping us provide an exceptional experience," says Anderson. "My team and I are ready to guide current and future members toward fulfilling their financial dreams."

The Logan 706 South Branch provides a wide range of financial products and services, including traditional savings, insurance, investments, auto and RV loans and a full array of mortgage loans and services. Mountain America also offers the innovative MyStyle Checkingâ" account with customizable rewards like online shopping credits, cash gifts, loan discounts, credit monitoring and more. Being federally chartered, Mountain America provides an additional broad assortment of services, including real estate and business lending.

About Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $5.9 billion in assets and serves more than 700,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, 86 branches in five states and provides access to more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With credit union roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America has become a tradition for many members offering a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Bryan Packer

801-325-6439

Email contact

