

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to 6-day high of 1.3428 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 3-week high of 1.0136 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3448 and 1.0164, respectively.



Against the euro and the yen, the loonie advanced to nearly a 4-week high of 1.4413 and nearly a 4-month high of 81.28 from early lows of 1.4439 and 80.97, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback, 1.00 against the aussie, 1.42 against the euro and 82.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX