SINGAPORE, MALAYSIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Ohmyhome, the real estate platform which allows users to buy, sell or rent HDB flats on their own, has added the Open House feature to its mobile application to improve user experience and further simplify the selling and buying process of a Housing Development Board (HDB) flat.

With the new feature, users who have listed properties can now easily organize an open house viewing event and reach out to prospective buyers or renters with minimal effort. Users simply have to input the event date and time, and it would be broadcasted to other Ohmyhome users, informing them that prospective buyers and renters are welcome to view the property without any prior appointment. Users can take advantage of the Open House feature to connect with those interested, without the hassle and difficulties that come with planning individual viewings, which further makes do-it-yourself transactions much simpler.

Race Wong, executive director of Ohmyhome, said "We started Ohmyhome with the desire to help people in Singapore to buy, sell or rent HDB flats hassle-free. To this end, we're continuously looking for new features to improve the platform and Open House is a perfect example of this. By organizing an Open House event, the owner of the property can now have all interested parties view the place at the same time. The feature was added recently but we already received many positive comments from our users."

The Open House feature is now available on both the iOS and Android version of Ohmyhome.

About Ohmyhome

Launched in September 2016, Ohmyhome is a real estate platform and a CEA licensed real estate agency which lets users buy, sell or rent HDB flats on their own without any hassle. Ohmyhome connects home-searchers to home-owners directly and for free. All listings are genuine, non-duplicate and easy to browse. Users can ask for free of charge assistance over the Ohmyhome hotline anytime they need. For people who prefer a human touch, affordable additional agent and documentation services are available for a flat-fee, regardless of HDB size or price.

