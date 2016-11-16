New Software Enables All Bioscientists to Analyse and Visualise Data While Allowing Expert Bioinformaticians to Add New Methods via Scripting

Dotmatics, a leading provider of scientific informatics solutions and services, today announced Vortex for Bioinformatics, an easy-to-use program designed to allow all bioscientists to analyse and visualise their data to make better-informed decisions.

Built into the long established and widely used Vortex program, Vortex for Bioinformatics can handle whole genome, antibody, protein and peptide data types and can scale to handle massive amounts of data including whole genomes on a laptop. With novel methods to relate biologic structure and sequence to activity, Vortex for Bioinformatics helps users understand assay results and drive forward the design of biologics with high performance analysis and visualization.

"Traditionally, a small number of experts are required to perform the analysis and visualization of bioinformatics data," said Mike Hartshorn, PhD, Dotmatics Chief Science Officer. "These are the individuals who can script together the algorithms and programs needed to complete the discovery of knowledge. With Vortex for Bioinformatics, Dotmatics is broadening access to critical scientific methods while enabling discovery at the bench."

Once a user loads bioinformatics data from files or directly from databases, Vortex for Bioinformatics displays the live sequences in a variety of formats. A selection of analysis algorithms is available including alignment, cross-alignment, clustering and search. The software makes intelligent selections of the correct methods to use based on the number and type of the sequences being analysed. This ensures that users can obtain appropriate results without having to know all of the algorithmic details, while power users can make manual selections. Expert bioinformatics can integrate additional methods via scripting

When used in conjunction with Dotmatics 5.0 informatics applications such as BioELN and BioReg, Vortex can seamlessly become an integral part of the biologics discovery workflow.

To learn more about Vortex for Bioinformatics and why Vortex has been successful throughout the pharma and biotech industry for cheminformatics, statistical analysis and visualization with 1000s of users across 100s of companies, please contact Dotmatics, view the webinar or video.

About Dotmatics:

Dotmatics is a leading global scientific informatics software and services provider, delivering solutions tailored to the modern, highly collaborative and mobile scientific environments. The company provides solutions to several vertical markets, including the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academia, food and beverage, oil and gas and agrochemical industries. Dotmatics' enterprise solutions are flexible, scalable and configurable, providing effective scientific information management across entire organisations, from discovery research to development and early manufacturing. Dotmatics has significant expertise in scientific informatics, including database management for chemistry and biologics, electronic laboratory notebooks, chemical and biological registration, screening data management, SAR analysis, reporting, and visualisation. Dotmatics solutions are available for local or cloud deployment and supported on Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X and Linux. For more information visit dotmatics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161116005493/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Marla Kertzman, 209-852-9027

pr@dotmatics.com