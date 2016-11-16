NASCAR® Heat Evolution Now Available in Europe on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and Windows PC

NASCAR Officially Licensed next-gen racing game available digitally in 30 additional countries

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Nov. 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Dusenberry Martin Racing (DMR) today announced the international expansion of NASCAR® Heat Evolution (www.nascarheat.com) through the PlayStation®Store, Xbox Marketplace and Steam for Windows PC. NASCAR Heat Evolution is now available for purchase in over 30 countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom. Fans can view the full list of countries on the NASCAR Heat Evolution website.

"We are thrilled to expand NASCAR Heat Evolution's availability in these markets," said Tom Dusenberry, DMR CEO. "Our experienced games team focused on delivering a fun and engaging video game experience that features all of the top drivers and teams of today."

NASCAR Heat Evolution immerses fans in the door-to-door excitement of stock car racing and allows gamers to live the experience of taking the checkered flag. Whether a casual or avid racing fan, the game dynamically adapts to any skill level and delivers a true-to-life racing experience. NASCAR Heat Evolution features all of the excitement of The Chase® with drivers, teams and incredibly detailed tracks and environments, giving fans the opportunity to feel what it is like to be a racing legend.

DMR offers NASCAR Heat Evolution fans a comprehensive selection of additional digital content via the DLC (downloadable content) packs. The DLC's include custom paint schemes, race challenges and spotter voices.

More information can be found at NASCARHeat.com. Fans can also follow NASCAR Heat Evolution on Twitter via @DMRNASCARHeat and @DMRacingGames.

For NASCAR Heat Evolution media assets, please click here.

About Dusenberry Martin Racing

Dusenberry Martin Racing is a digital games publisher and developer focused on delivering fun and engaging NASCAR-branded games. The company is dedicated to bringing high-quality digital and socially interactive game experiences to the marketplace. DMR launched its first PlayStation®4 system and Xbox One game, NASCAR Heat Evolution, in September 2016. The company is headquartered at NASCAR Plaza in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.dmracing.org.