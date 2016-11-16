Conosco partners with Webroot to provide enhanced cyber security protection and support for customers





Webroot SecureAnywhere® Business Endpoint Protection to provide continuous threat protection with a minimal footprint

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Conosco, the market leading MSP that couples IT support services with strategic consulting, has announced a partnership with Webroot, the market leader in next-generation endpoint security and cloud-based collective threat intelligence, to provide comprehensive cybersecurity to its customers.

Through this partnership, Conosco customers will be protected by Webroot SecureAnywhere® Business Endpoint Protection, which provides real-time protection against malicious threats through cloud-based threat intelligence. With Webroot, service providers can quickly deploy and secure any number of endpoints and easily manage them through a streamlined management console. With an incredibly small footprint, Webroot SecureAnywhere Business Endpoint Protection is easily installed on managed endpoints in just a few seconds, virtually eliminating impact on end user productivity and shortening endpoint security deployment.

In addition to protecting Conosco customers, the partnership has streamlined the internal operations and mitigated complexities common to managing traditional security solutions. Since implementing Webroot's security solutions, Conosco has reduced time spent on managing security-related issues by 80 percent. Additionally security-related support tickets have decreased by 25 percent since Webroot's deployment.

"Choosing Webroot was an easy decision, and enabled us to provide better support and faster installation times," said Noel Thompson, remote operations director at Conosco. "Having support directly from Webroot has been an additional time saver. We enjoy the peace of mind, knowing that our customers are fully protected."

"Conosco has incredibly high standards in choosing partners and a proven record in providing effective IT support and services," said Adam Nash, EMEA sales manager at Webroot. "Adding Conosco to our list of over 7,000 managed service providers globally helps expand our footprint in the U.K."

For a limited time, Conosco is offering free Webroot setup (worth for £900) for London-based businesses.

About Conosco

Founded in 2002, Conosco are market leaders in combining IT support services with strategic consultancy, providing these services to London-based businesses with 30-500 employees. The key sectors in which we operate are property management, professional services, financial services, retail, publishing and private healthcare.

Our founders began with a vision of how IT support could be so much more than reactive problem-solving - by building strategy into everything we do, we have created a strong reputation for the commercial effectiveness of our IT support services. We were also one of the first companies to align our interests with our clients' by offering IT support at a fixed cost.

Today, our goal is to give our clients the competitive advantage they need to succeed by providing solid IT support, service and strategy.

www.conosco.com

About Webroot

Webroot delivers next-generation endpoint security and threat intelligence services to protect businesses and individuals around the globe. Our smarter approach harnesses the power of cloud-based collective threat intelligence derived from millions of real-world devices to stop threats in real time and help secure the connected world. Our award-winning SecureAnywhere® endpoint solutions and BrightCloud® Threat Intelligence Services protect tens of millions of devices across businesses, home users, and the Internet of Things. Trusted and integrated by market-leading companies, including Cisco, F5 Networks, Aruba, Palo Alto Networks, A10 Networks, and more, Webroot is headquartered in Colorado and operates globally across North America, Europe, and Asia. Discover Smarter Cybersecurity' solutions at www.webroot.com.

