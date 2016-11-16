Exegy Opens Managed Services Office in London

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Exegy, Inc., a leading provider of managed services and technology for low-latency financial market data, announced today the opening of a new managed services office in the City of London. The senior technical team in the London office will enhance the breadth and quality of support and field engineering services during European market hours. Exegy will continue to provide global managed services on a continuous basis from its primary operations center and service desk in the United States. While Exegy has had a long-standing presence in EMEA, the move is a response to the expansion of its business in the region and the global electronic currency markets. "As the scale of our deployments has grown, the scope and criticality of our managed services engagement with our clients has dramatically increased," says Exegy chief executive officer James O'Donnell. "Our new services team and office in London is just one of the significant investments we are making in our managed services capabilities, which have always been a major point of differentiation of our solutions. We are delighted with the enthusiastic response that we are receiving from our current customers, and we expect this investment to position us well for future growth in the region," adds Mr. O'Donnell.

Exegy hired London-based services and engineering professionals in July of this year. The new team underwent intensive training at Exegy headquarters in the United States for four months prior to launching the new office. Their primary role is to lead Level 2 service desk and Level 3 support engineering efforts during European market hours, as well as high-touch managed services and proactive deployment management of Exegy hardware-accelerated appliances deployed in regional data centers. The team also provides field engineering services to prospective clients in London during evaluations and ensures a smooth transition to production trading. The Exegy managed services office is located in Dashwood House in the City of London, in close proximity to DLR services to Canary Wharf.

In addition to the growth of its global estate of managed market data solutions, the decision to open a managed services office in London at this time was driven by a number of factors impacting the elite firms that Exegy serves. "Dramatic expansions in regulatory requirements and ongoing mandates to lower costs have caused market participants to rely more heavily upon vendors with the technology, expertise, and economies of scale to provide high-quality and cost-effective services," says Mr. O'Donnell. In response, Exegy has significantly expanded the breadth and depth of the managed services it provides to its clients since it first deployed its hardware-accelerated market data appliances in London in 2007. "In addition to raising the standards on 'what' services like monitoring and change management, our clients have asked us to provide more 'why' and 'how' services like analysis of market data behavior and planning for regulatory compliance. We are obliging enthusiastically, as it deepens our strategic engagement with our clients and directs our managed services roadmap," adds Mr. O'Donnell.

About Exegy, Inc.

Exegy provides best-of-breed technology and managed services for the normalization and distribution of real-time market data to a diverse set of élite firms in the financial services industry. Today Exegy serves as a strategic partner to leading exchange and ATS operators, market makers, sell-side banks, buy-side asset managers, and proprietary traders. At the heart of Exegy's product line are purpose-built, hardware-accelerated appliances derived from an extensive portfolio of patented and patent-pending technology. For more information, please visit www.exegy.com and follow Exegy on LinkedIn and Twitter @ExegyMarketData.