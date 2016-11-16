SAIL Capital Named Best Firm for Cleantech and Energy Technology Investment

NEWPORT BEACH, California, Nov. 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- SAIL Capital Partners LLChas been recognized and received awards in three separate categories by Wealth & Finance International of London: "Most Innovative Cleantech-Focused Investment Firm-USA,""Best Cleantech Venture Capital Firm - New York" and "Best Energy Technology Investment Company."

Nathan Angell of Wealth & Finance Internationalstated: "These awards highlight the game changing methods and stunning results achieved by the truly top performing businesses, individuals and departments on today's fund landscape, and our expert teams have worked tirelessly throughout the process to ensure that only the most deserving receive one of our prestigious awards."

Long-standing SAIL Capitalinvestor Jim Weber reflected: "Over the yearsI have watched as SAIL Capital was an early thought leader and pioneer, usually the first, in almost every major move of sustainable innovation, including energy storage, energy efficiency, water technology, and the application of aerospace technology to energy challenges." Mr. Weber is the Founder and CEO of Wyvern Technologies Inc., a developer of advanced technologies for the aerospace and defense markets.

SAIL CapitalFounder Walter Schindler added: "We are proud to report that our water technology company WaterHealth International Inc. has posted its third consecutive record quarter of positiveEBITDAperformance on rising revenues.WaterHealth is the world's leading provider of pure drinking water to rural villages, reaching almost 6 million people every day. We want to acknowledge with our gratitude the investment capital and dedicated support over many years of our key co-investors Dow Chemical, Coca-Cola, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Tata Power, Vital Capital and Acumen Fund. Together we have proven that profitable sustainable capitalism can be achieved."

SAIL Capital Partners LLCis a leading US pioneer of sustainable investment in energy and water technology companies.