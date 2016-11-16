The Energy Management Industry Meets in London Today at the UK's Leading Event, EMEX

LONDON, November 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

EMEX (www.emexlondon.com ) opens its door today, Wednesday 16th November for two days, with a packed programme spread across 4 free-to-attend CPD-accredited seminar theatres at the ExCeL Centre inLondon

EMEX is the must-attend event for everyone wanting to increase their organisation's energy efficiency and take positive steps towards sustainability.

The content, curated by the Energy Managers Association and its Board of major energy users, will include the opportunity to meet with top industry experts, peers and numerous leading suppliers that will unveil the latest technology and energy efficiency strategies available right now.

Organisations like Network Rail, Land Securities, Local Councils, Ministry of Defence, National Grid, E.ON, Unite Students, Servest Group, Bourne Leisure, British Sugar, Costa Express, Port of Milford Haven, Water Plus, University College London, Bank of England, Skanska, BIFM, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), House of Commons, The Body Shop International, Pets At Home, Total Gas & Power, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, Greater London Authority, Broad gate Estates, Queen Mary University of London, Lloyds Banking Group, and Regent Street Management Direct are confirmed to speak at EMEX 2016.



Here are 6 energy efficiency strategies you can learn at EMEX on how to increase your business's energy efficiency and reduce its associated costs.

1. Saving Energy through People

One of the mostimportant energy efficiency measures is training. You could save up to 30% on your utility bills.The latest developments in behavioural change can help your business to engage with your staff so they become active players in reducing operating costs while improving sustainability credentials, all this with no capital outlay and no interruption of day-to-day business.

2. Reducing Energy Use in the Built Environment and Buildings Energy Performance

About half of CO2 emissions in the UK come from energy used in our homes and buildings leading the UK Government to implement tougher regulations in the built environment. Get on top of new Government energy standards, assess risks and, where necessary, act now to make improvements that ensure buildings exceed the minimum energy efficiency standard or face the prospect of the value of your assets decreasing significantly. By April 2018,it will be unlawful to renew or grant new leases for residential, or commercial property with an EPC rating below "E" unless registered as an exemption. By April 2020,the regulation will be extended to apply to ALL residential lettings (both new AND existing).

By simply commissioning or upgrading existing systems, you can expect energy savings of 20-40%, which typically represent a simple payback of less than 3 years. There are a number of talks about buildings energy efficiency and sustainable facilities management.

3.Optimising Costs Through Sustainable Operations

One area of operational expenditure that has been largely overlooked, but which has substantial potential to deliver savings, is the cost and use of indirect materials and resources, such as water, energy, maintenance and hidden value in assets. Beyond price, there are further financial considerations associated with buying and using these key resources. Energy efficiency is already a well-established part of the corporate and social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability agenda. Businesses committed to safeguarding their reputation for corporate responsibility - and the commercial value attached to that - have no option but to meet the challenge of developing sustainable operations. Start implementing all the necessary improvements by mapping out the opportunities and building a solid business case to get a sign-off from board of directors and company executives. There are a number of informative seminars here.

4.Capturing the Full Benefits of Demand Flexibility

The UK is entering a period of energy transition. The main forces driving this transition are a growing consensus about the scale and importance of climate change, the need to ensure secure energy supplies for the UK in the face of rising global demand and an ageing and centralised grid. There is an urgent imperative to re-shape policy in order to decarbonise the energy that we use, evolve infrastructures and to secure sustainable local generation supplies for the long term. The UK's energy market mix is already fast changing with a fast growing interest in flexible strategies that empower end-users to manage their consumption, mitigate intermittency in supply, lower their costs and generate new revenue.

At EMEX, National Grid will present Power Responsive, a stakeholder-led programme of work to stimulate increased participation in the different forms of flexible technology inBritain'senergy markets. They also plan to facilitate the rapid growth of demand-side solutions. With the deployment of demand-side response systems and energy storage, renewables will play a central part of generation on the grid. How the electricity codes will need to be amended will be covered, and the work of the EMA in lobbying for these changes will also be highlighted. This new technology will be rolled out in the next couple of years. Seminars on how you could incorporate this system into your business and actually make a profit will be explored in the presentations found in the DONG Energy theatre.

5. Procuring Renewable Energy

Renewables now account for 25% of the UK electricity generation, which is up from 9% in 2011. Switching to renewables and green-tech is a substantial and yet untapped opportunity for most businesses to reduce costs and meet carbon emission targets rapidly.

At EMEX, Good Energy, ENERCON UK, Emergya Wind Technologies, Lightsource Renewable Energy, Norvento Wind Energy and others will present the latest technologies to procure energy from wind, sun and biomass fuel. Also presenting at the show, Origami Energy is an ambitious new technology company, created with the objective of developing the technology and financial systems that are required to connect, control and actively manage a large network of existing energy generating / energy using / energy storing assets connected to the electricity grid. Learn about all of these in the 'Renewable Energy Procurement' track.

6. Get ready for the opening of the UK water retail market

Businesses need to start planning now for the most radical changes in the water industry for a generation. FromApril 2017, over 1.2 million eligible businesses and other non-household customers inEnglandwill be able to choose their supplier of water and wastewater retail services. The smallest high street shops to the largest public authorities will be able to shop around and choose their retailer or renegotiate the existing deal. If you prepare well for the changes in advance, deregulation of the water industry presents a fresh opportunity for your company to make significant savings when it comes to managing your utility costs.

InScotland, where competition was introduced in 2008, Business Stream achieved more than £35 million in Water Efficiency savings, experienced a 26% increase in customer satisfaction, made available more than £30m worth of discounts, saved public sector customers more than £20m and helped customers save 16 billion litres of water and more than 28,000 tons of CO2 in the first 3 years. Early birds in the market will snap the best deals, so don't wait untilApril 2017to do your benchmarking. Business Stream, SES Business Water, Source for Business, Water Plus (a new joint venture between Severn Trent and United Utilities), The Water Retail Company, Waterscan and Water 2 Business to name a few will be presenting their offerings at EMEX. Check all the free-to-attend seminars and training sessions in the Water Retail Market Opening track.

With such diverse solutions, knowledge and expertise on offer, it is not surprising that hundreds of small and medium businesses as well as household names such as Coca-Cola, NHS, British Airways, Harrods, Hilton Worldwide, Boots, RBS, TATA, British Land, Ministry of Defence, AstraZeneca, Sodexo, Dixon Carphone, IBM, Bellrock, BAE Systems, Co-Operative Group, Ofgem, Network Rail, MITIE, CBRE, Whitbread, Mitchells and Butlers, British Telecom, House of Fraser and many county and city councils are confirmed to attend.

