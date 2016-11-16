MUNICH, Nov 16, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - Trillium Inc. today announced joint development efforts with NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) for next-generation automotive cybersecurity applications. The announcement was made at the Munich opening of ESCAR Europe, the leading global conference series on automotive cybersecurity.The initiative involves non-invasive in-vehicle testing of Tokyo-based Trillium's SecureCAR software on the next-generation S32K microcontroller (MCU)* platform by NXP, the world's leading semiconductor supplier for the automotive industry.Focused on optimizing SecureCAR performance, the initial phase of research demonstrates the performance of Trillium's software on NXP's S32K MCUs. Follow-up efforts will expand the scope to include NXP's Smart Secure Transceivers, and implement the complete solution in a production vehicle with a major Japanese OEM. The cooperative effort aims to deliver a combined hardware and software security solution to meet the demands of the automotive security market."NXP's engagement with Trillium extends our leadership position in automotive cybersecurity. Trillium's SecureCAR software nicely complements NXP's hardware-based solutions as part of our expanding security solution ecosystem," said Manuel Alves, VP and GM, Product Line General Purpose Automotive MCUs at NXP."This is an important step forward in a critical mission for the auto industry," said David M. Uze, President and CEO of Trillium. "The connected car is the key to progress in safety, entertainment, and environmental performance. But until cybersecurity can be guaranteed with certainty, progress will stop in its tracks."Trillium's SecureCAR software provides patent pending Authentication, Encryption, Dynamic Key Lock Pairing (symmetric session key exchange management) and Asymmetric master key generation for securely protecting vehicle network payloads.The S32K offers a Cryptographic Services Engine (CSE) which includes a true random number generator plus secure flash for key storage among other innovative security features.The combined S32K plus SecureCAR software solution enables real-time secure applications by reducing the security burden on automotive networks. The optimized approach requires up to three times lower bandwidth than standard approaches.* NXP S32K MCU: http://bit.ly/2fXImuOAbout Trillium Inc.Trillium was established in 2014 to pursue development of advanced IoT and automotive cybersecurity software technology, including lightweight encryption, authentication, cryptographic key management, IDS/IPS and secure OTA software update technology. The Tokyo-based start-up plans to expand its scope to include cybersecurity for robotics, factory automation, medical, aerospace and other transport systems. To learn more, see: www.trillium.co.jpMedia please contact:Ms Miki Irie, pr@trillium.co.jpSource: Trillium IncCopyright 2016 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.