ÅF AB: ÅF acquires AB Teknoplan

For further information:

Björn Qvist, Business Area Manager Buildings +46 70 568 32 27 Marta Tiberg, Head of Communication and Brand +46 70 608 12 20

As part of its comprehensive growth strategy, ÅF acquires all shares in Teknoplan AB. The acquisition strengthens ÅF's offer in technical installations for buildings and infrastructure in the greater Stockholm area.

Teknoplan primarily designs electrical and telecom installations systems for customers such as Stockholm Public Transport, the City of Stockholm, the Swedish Transport Administration, healthcare real estate company Locum and major property developers.

"Teknoplan has skilled, committed employees and long-standing customer relationships, just like ÅF, which means that our company cultures fit well together. This merger makes us a stronger partner for our customers in terms of capacity as well as competence," says Jonas Wiström, President and CEO of ÅF.

On the Stockholm market, there is high demand for the services in question within infrastructure projects as well as in real estate development projects related to new hospitals, commercial properties and housing.

"I am pleased that the competence built up within Teknoplan over the last 30 years is now transferred to ÅF. We look forward to continue providing high quality services within our market segment," says Svante Lundqvist, CEO of Teknoplan.

Teknoplan has 42 employees, based in the Stockholm district of Hammarby Sjöstad, and annual revenues of approximately 50 MSEK.

The company will be consolidated from 1 January 2017 and integrated into the ÅF Infrastructure division and the Buildings business area, under the management of Björn Qvist.

Corporate Communication

ÅF AB

ÅF is an engineering and consulting company for the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets, creating progress for our clients since 1895. By connecting technologies we provide profitable, innovative and sustainable solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Building on our strong base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the world.

ÅF - Innovation by experience

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/1253/R/2057298/770774.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ÅF AB via Globenewswire

