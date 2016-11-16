

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ICAP plc (IAP.L), a market operator and provider of post trade risk mitigation and information services, reported that its profit from continuing operations for the six months ended 30 September 2016 increased to 59 million pounds from 41 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the period was 87 million pounds or 13.0 pence per share up from 79 million pounds or 11.8 pence per share in the prior year.



The Group's continuing trading profit before tax of 51 million pounds was 7% down on the prior year mainly due to an increase in net finance costs.



The Group's continuing trading performance was impacted by the ongoing combination of structural and cyclical factors including historically low and negative interest rates, low levels of volatility and bank deleveraging resulting in reduced risk appetite from bank customers. This was partly offset by the increase in trading activity in emerging market currency pairs on EBS Market, and a greater demand for post trade products such as triReduce and triResolve.



Trading earnings per basic share increased by 5% to 13.7 pence, reflecting an increase in the trading profit for the period.



For the six months ended 30 September 2016, the Group reported continuing revenue of 254 million pounds, 11% ahead of the prior period on a reported basis and flat on a constant currency basis. A 6% increase in Post Trade Risk and Information (PTRI) revenue to £113 million, on a constant currency basis, was partly offset by a 2% decrease in Electronic Markets revenue to 139 million pounds, on a constant currency basis.



The company noted that an interim dividend of 6.6 pence per share (H1 2015/16 - 6.6 pence per share) covering the six month period to 30 September 2016 will be paid on 25 January 2017 to shareholders on the register at 9 December 2016. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend from 8 December 2016.



The company remains confident that the fundamental strengths of the business will provide an excellent platform for NEX's long term growth.



