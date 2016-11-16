

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss economic sentiment improved for a third consecutive month in November on expectations that the momentum of economic development is set to hold steady in the next six months, survey results from the Centre for European Economic Research or ZEW showed Wednesday.



The ZEW-Credit Suisse Indicator for the economic sentiment in Switzerland increased by 3.7 points to a current reading of 8.9 points.



Meanwhile, the assessment of the current economic situation in Switzerland deteriorated with the corresponding indicator declining by 3.2 points to a level of 14.7 points.



Almost three quarters of the surveyed experts expect the economic development to remain unchanged within the next six months, the ZEW said. Furthermore, a large majority of 85 per cent of the respondents considers the current economic situation to be 'normal', the Mannheim-based think tank added.



The survey among Swiss financial market experts also showed that economic expectations for the Eurozone are improving in a similar way as they do for Switzerland. However, expectations for the U.S. economy deteriorated, possibly due to the result of the US presidential election, which took place during the survey period.



Donald Trump, who won the US election, plans to boost the economy through significant fiscal boost.



That said, surveyed experts' expectations regarding the U.S. stock markets rose sharply, marking its biggest gain since the relevant question was introduced in the survey in 2008. Their expectations on the Swiss and Eurozone stock market performance also improved substantially.



