

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. labor productivity growth weakened in the third quarter due to slower GDP growth amid a rise in average weekly hours worked and stronger employment, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.



Output per hour, the main measure of labor productivity, increased 0.2 percent in the third quarter, much slower than the 0.6 percent increase seen in the second quarter.



Despite this slower growth in the third quarter, the level of output per hour in the UK remains higher than its pre-downturn peak, a largely symbolic threshold which was passed in the second quarter.



