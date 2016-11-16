

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's current account surplus increased notably in September from a year ago, figures from the Bulgarian National Bank showed Wednesday.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 366.7 million in September from EUR 149.2 million in the corresponding month last year.



The goods trade balance swung to a surplus of EUR 30.6 million in September from a deficit of EUR 192.8 million a year earlier. At the same time, the surplus on services trade fell to EUR 347.4 million from EUR 361.7 million.



The primary income deficit narrowed to EUR 63.5 million in September from EUR 119.1 million last year. The secondary income surplus shrank to EUR 52.2 million from EUR 99.4 million.



Similarly, the capital account surplus declined from EUR 146.0 million to EUR 50.4 million. Meanwhile, the financial account turned to a deficit of EUR 362.8 million from a surplus of EUR 392.6 million.



