INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- hc1.com, inventor of the world's leading healthcare relationship management platform, has partnered with healthcare connectivity provider ELLKAY. ELLKAY's 25+ years of connectivity experience coupled with hc1's platform capabilities enables health systems and labs to unify and leverage data to personalize the healthcare experience faster than ever before.

ELLKAY is a nationwide leader in providing healthcare connectivity solutions and services to diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and other healthcare organizations. ELLKAY's integration core competency and technology further accelerate time-to-value for hc1.com clients by quickly consolidating data silos into unified hc1 patient and provider profiles to drive action and accountability.

"Healthcare organizations must have a clear, consolidated view of their customers to succeed in today's value-based care paradigm," said Brad Bostic, founder and CEO of hc1.com. "Historically, over burdened IT organizations and antiquated IT systems have prevented healthcare leaders from realizing their service goals. hc1 combines previously disconnected data into customer profiles to automatically drive personalized engagement. By partnering with ELLKAY, our clients gain an attractive option for tapping into their data assets to fuel hc1 more quickly and cost effectively than ever."

The hc1 - ELLKAY partnership will power data integration across health system and laboratory solutions. Three key lab-specific solutions benefiting from the value of the partnership are lab performance transparency, test delay notifications and quality events management.

About hc1.com

The hc1® Healthcare Relationship Cloud® enables health systems, diagnostic labs, post acute care, and ancillary service providers to personalize the healthcare experience for patients and providers throughout the entire care journey. hc1 has been adopted by nearly 1,000 healthcare organizations across the globe, including Cleveland Clinic, Alere, Nationwide Childrens', and Sonic Healthcare. The company has received accolades from Gartner Research, was named "Best Healthcare CRM" by Frost & Sullivan, and is included in the KLAS Healthcare CRM Report 2016. To learn more about hc1, please visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter @hc1_HRM, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About ELLKAY

As a nationwide leader in healthcare connectivity, ELLKAY has been committed to making interoperability happen for over a decade. We empower laboratories with cutting-edge technologies and solutions that add value to their services, assist physicians in delivering better outcomes, and improve bottom lines.

Since 2002, we have been connecting laboratories to EMR/PM systems, building a strong foundation of laboratory expertise, and growing our comprehensive knowledgebase of structured data and system connectivity. We connect to over 125 EMR systems and over 500 PM systems to offer laboratories the solutions they need to increase revenue and marketshare, including interfacing with EHRs and PM systems for orders, results, and financial data, cross-reference mapping, as well as connectivity to patient demographic and insurance information.

With connectivity to 34,000+ physician practices, we are the healthcare industry's "Data Plumbers," building the data pipeline for laboratories, hospitals, payers, PM/EMR systems, HIEs, ACOs, and other healthcare organizations.

For more information, visit www.ellkay.com.

