LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- James Huang, president of Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, today announced the launch of its new Pacific Rim office in Koreatown under the leadership and supervision of Mr. Sukhee Kang, the former mayor of Irvine. Mr. Kang will serve as Chairman, Pacific Rim, expanding the presence of Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates and opening new affiliate offices in Asia for this full-service, commercial real estate company providing investment sales, leasing and management services. Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates is an affiliate of BRC Advisors, Inc., one of the top real estate brokerages in Greater Los Angeles.

"Mr. Kang is best known for his forward-thinking role as the vibrant former Mayor of Irvine," says Mr. Huang. "Sukhee is one of the most influential and accomplished business leaders here in Southern California with strong ties to the Pacific Rim countries. There is no one more capable to lead Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates' new Pacific Rim division."

In his new role as Chairman, Pacific Rim, Mr. Kang will be working in partnership with Mr. Huang to expand Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates' K-Town office by bringing in additional, highly-qualified and experienced brokers. On a global level, his plans include launching a global connection of real estate affiliates in South Korea, China, Vietnam, the Philippines and other Pacific Rim countries, with four new affiliates poised to launch soon in South Korea and China.

"By joining Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, I want to maximize its potential to expand into the Pacific Rim countries so we can all enjoy and create a more vital economy in this 21st century," says Mr. Kang. "I'm very excited about this new opportunity and hope many real estate professionals will join us in enhancing this higher-level real estate business opportunity, not only in our domestic market but internationally."

Mr. Sukhee Kang brings over 30 years of extensive business experience to Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates having achieved many notable "firsts" as a first generation Korean immigrant. He was the first Korean American Mayor elected to serve a major U.S. city in 2008, then overwhelmingly re-elected in 2010 with 64.1% of the vote. During his two terms, his top priority was building the economy, which he achieved by working with the Chambers of Commerce and business communities to create new job opportunities. One of his proudest achievements as mayor was leading the effort to approve a major development project at the former El Toro Marine Corps Air Station creating over 16,500 new jobs during the worst recession.

Kang's public career encompasses serving on California Governor Gray Davis's California Workforce Investment Board, on the State Water Quality Control Board (Santa Ana Region). He also served as Special Advisor to the Chancellor of UC Irvine and as Adjunct Professor and Chancellor Fellow at Chapman University.

In his distinguished public service career, Mr. Kang has won numerous awards for his outstanding leadership and accomplishments including the Irvine Chamber of Commerce's "Business Leader of the Year Award" and "Father of the Year Award" by the American Diabetes Association, Orange County.

Sukhee's amazing and inspiring life story was chronicled in an autobiography published in 2014, "The Power of Possibility - My American Journey." He was recently honored for his community involvement and citizenship activities by the Carnegie Corporation of New York, winning its annual "Immigrants: The Pride of America" designation.

About Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC:

Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC is headquartered in Irvine with 12 offices located throughout the Western United States. Unique to Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC is a system of tools for affiliates that include a comprehensive real estate intranet and transaction management platform, Sperry CENTRAL, and a custom-designed marketing support software system, SperryLINK. With its continually evolving, leading-edge support systems enhancing its affiliates, Sperry CGA is poised to offer the highest level of commercial real estate services, enhanced by its thoughtful, cooperative, and ethical practices.

For more information, visit www.sperrycga.com.

