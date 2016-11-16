Trilliant Named Company of the Year for Innovation for Energy in Asia at IAIR Awards

REDWOOD CITY, California, Nov. 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilliant, the global leader in enterprise-wide smart energy communications, has received the Company of the Year for innovation award fromIAIR. Trilliant accepted the award at the 6th annual edition of the LE FONTI - IAIR AWARDS® (24th award ceremony edition) in Singapore at the Peninsula Excelsior Hotel on November 11th, 2016.

IAIR is one of the fastest growing magazines worldwide focusing on global economy and sustainability, and awards its Company of the Year distinction to outstanding businesses that demonstrate excellence and proven success in areas such as innovation, organizational growth and personal commitment toward their businesses and people.

IAIR chooses winners based on an online survey through their 50,000 readers, through gathered information from the editorial staff spread all around the world, and from the feedback from opinion leaders of different worldwide events.

The Trilliant Platform's innovation has helped utilities transform their communications networks for more than 30 years and today is addressing the challenges of the Internet of Things (IoT). Trilliant recently delivered Vietnam's first smart city communications platform in Ho Chi Minh City, connecting the utility's metering infrastructure with the city's global tech firms. Also, this year Trilliant celebrated a significant milestone of connecting more than four million smart meter devices for British Gas, the largest energy and homes services company in the United Kingdom.

Trilliant is the first with a proven, scalable, multi-technology smart grid platform that truly delivers on the promise of smart distribution, smart metering and smart consumer - anywhere in the world. Today, energy providers around the world look to Trilliant to provide expertise and technology for successful smart grid deployments, and to optimize their smart grid investments. The Trilliant Platform represents the energy industry's only enterprise-wide communications platform based on a secure, standards-based, multi-technology, open spectrum solution.

"Our innovation flows from a conviction that there isn't a cookie-cutter solution for utilities' smart grid needs today-or for their future IoT needs," said Andy White, Trilliant Chairman and CEO. "Regardless of the approach or requirement needed, we work with utilities to meet smart grid challenges today and prepare with best-in-class security for the ever more interconnected future."

