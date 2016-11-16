Germany and South Korea Strengthen Partnership High-profile - AdeKo Conference in Dresden November 16-18, 2016

DRESDEN, Germany, November 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, the Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to Germany, S.E. Kyung Soo Lee, and the Prime Minister of the Free State of Saxony, Stanislaw Tillich, are opening the 8th German-Korean ADeKo Conference in Dresden with a festive reception. From November 16-to-18, top researchers, industry, and political representatives will meet at the International Congress Center Dresden's "Engineering for our Future" to strengthen collaboration in economy and science. South Korean and German research and industry representatives have also announced the signing of a cooperation agreement. This bi-national summit of the Alumni Network Germany-Korea (ADeKo) ranks among the most significant events to bolster collaboration between South Korea and Germany. Up until now, the summit was held in Seoul, the Capital of South Korea, and this year, the State Capital Dresden will be the first German city to host this high-caliber event. Organizers expect more than 300 guests from both countries to attend.

"Germany is one of South Korea's most important trade and economic partners in Europe", the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of South Korea, Kyung Soo Lee, says. "Between 1962 and 2015, Germany's investments in South Korea totaled $12 billion (USD), which makes the Federal Republic of Germany the 3rd largest investor in South Korea. I am delighted that entrepreneurs and scientists of South Korea and Dresden are taking up this tradition and expanding their collaboration, at the renowned ADeKo-Conference," the ambassador Kyung Soo Lee says.

