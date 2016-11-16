TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RPX) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") will immediately commence its Fall 2016 Drill Program on the Wawa Gold Property. The diamond drill program is targeting the northern extension of the Surluda Deposit (inferred resource of 1,088,000 ounces @ 1.71 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold(1)) to define additional gold mineralization and improve the current inferred resource (Figure 1).

Quentin Yarie, Red Pine's President and CEO states, "Red Pine's work to date has demonstrated the presence of additional gold zones in the footwall and hanging wall of the Surluga Deposit. We've also discovered that the mineralized structure hosting the Surluga Deposit extends to the north, where very few historic holes were drilled. The Company anticipates that this drill program will extend the inferred resource to the north while also testing other gold structures in the Wawa Gold Corridor."

Red Pine's Summer 2016 trenching program confirmed the extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone to the north of the core zone of the inferred resource. This drill program will test the numerous gaps left by historic drilling in this part of the deposit. The Hornblende Shear Zone, the Surluga Road Shear Zone and the William Gold Zone, all located below the Surluga Deposit, will also be tested by some of the planned holes in the program.

On-site Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Drill core samples are transported in security-sealed bags for analyses at Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Timmins, Ontario. Individual samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags that are then shipped. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage at the Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Timmins, Ontario as required in the event that further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P Geo. is the qualified person responsible for preparing, supervising and approving the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

Red Pine has a 30% interest in the Wawa Gold Project through an Assignment and Assumption Agreement with Citabar LLP and Augustine Ventures Inc. Red Pine is the Operating Manager of the JVA and is focused on expanding the existing gold resource on the property. The JVA is owned 40% by Citabar, 30% by Red Pine and 30% by Augustine.

Red Pine and Augustine have entered into a definitive agreement (November 14, 2016) to consolidate their ownership of the Wawa Gold Project.

(1)NI 43-101 inferred resource of 1,088,000 ounces of gold at a 1.71 grams per tonne (g/t) using a 0.40 g/t gold cut-off grade for pit-constrained and 2.50 g/t gold cut-off grade for underground-constrained resources, contained in 19.82 million tonnes open along strike and at depth. The Cut-off grades are based on a gold price of US$1,250 per once and a gold recovery of 95 percent (Mineral Resource Statement(i), Surluga-Jubilee Gold Deposit, Wawa Gold Project, Ontario, SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc (effective May 26, 2015)). The report is available on www.SEDAR.com under Red Pine's profile.

