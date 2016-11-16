Componenta Corporation Stock Exchange Release 16.11.2016 at 13.00 Componenta Corporation (Business ID 1635451-6) has today received the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act according to which the holding of Finnish Industry Investment Ltd in Componenta Corporation shares and voting rights has decreased below 5 % on 15 November 2016.



Total position of Finnish Industry Investment Ltd subject to the notification:



% of % of shares and Total Total number of shares voting rights of shares and and through financial both voting rights of voting instruments in % issuer rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on 4.68% N.A. 4.68% 161,925,224 the date on which the treshold was crossed or reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous 9.64% N.A. 9.64% notification (if applicable) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:



A: Shares and voting rights



Class / type of shares Number of shares and voting % of shares and voting ISIN code rights rights %-osuus -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI0009010110 7,571,397 N.A. 4.68% N.A. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL A 7,571,397 4.68% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Helsinki, 16 November 2016



COMPONENTA CORPORATION



For further information, please contact:



Marko Karppinen



CFO



tel. +358 10 403 2101



Componenta is a metal sector company with international operations and production plants located in Finland, Turkey and Sweden. The net sales of Componenta were EUR 495 million in 2015 and its share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The Group employs approx. 3,500 people. Componenta specializes in supplying cast and machined components and total solutions made of them to its global customers, who are manufacturers of vehicles, machines and equipment.