SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- AltiGen Communications (OTCQX: ATGN), a Silicon Valley based provider of premise and cloud-based IP-PBX and Contact Center solutions, announces that its MaxCS Private Cloud hosted IP-PBX and Contact Center Solution has been successfully deployed by Pyramid Systems, a software solutions company based out of Fairfax, Virginia. Pyramid delivers Software Development, Operations & Maintenance, and IT Strategy and Planning to federal and commercial clients. For their communications system, they looked to AltiGen to provide redundancy for disaster recovery, improve accessibility, and provide security in a Voice over IP (VoIP) solution.

"We were already using AltiGen internally and so it seemed like an obvious choice to move to the AltiGen Cloud solution since we were pleased with the over-all performance of the AltiGen on-premise system," explained Karen Foster, Manager of IT and Infrastructure for Pyramid Systems.

The engagement with Pyramid Systems includes provisioning MaxCS in the Cloud, a fully managed, hosted IP-PBX and Contact Center solution deployed in AltiGen's scalable and secured Cloud. Based on AltiGen's industry leading "on-premise" IP PBX and Contact Center solution, MaxCS Private Cloud offers the same business-class features via a virtual dedicated hosted solution that is delivered as a cost effective monthly subscription service.

This deployment allows Pyramid Systems to realize the value of Voice over IP Technology without a significant investment in equipment and management. "The biggest benefit for us currently is not having to worry that an internal hardware failure would affect external communication with our customers," continued Foster. "The implementation process was seamless and there was no noticeable down time."

"AltiGen is thrilled to continue working with Pyramid Systems," quoted David Tang, VP of Cloud Solutions for AlitGen Communications. "They saw the need for a cloud based VoIP solution, and based upon their experience with our reliable service and support, chose to continue to trust and partner with AltiGen. Pyramid's strength is their laser focus on their customers' business needs, and they saw that same devotion from their AltiGen support team."

About Pyramid Systems

Pyramid Systems, Inc. (Pyramid) is a software solutions firm dedicated to developing, re-engineering and maintaining mission-critical IT systems for federal and commercial clients. Pyramid's innovative software solutions are built on a foundation of industry best practices, an absolute commitment to quality, and a belief in delivering what clients truly need -- not simply what the contract is asking for. Founded in 1995, Pyramid is a woman-owned small disadvantaged business (WOSB, SDB).

About AltiGen Communications

AltiGen Communications, Inc. (OTCQX: ATGN) is a leading provider of premise and cloud-based IP-PBX and Contact Center solutions. With thousands of customers around the world, AltiGen solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration to Microsoft infrastructure technologies, and are built on a scalable, open standards platform. AltiGen's worldwide headquarters is in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, call 1-888- ALTIGEN or visit the web site at www.altigen.com.

