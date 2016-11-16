

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled RMB305.76 million, or RMB9.36 per share. This was up from RMB253.26 million, or RMB6.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 40.7% to RMB5.70 billion. This was up from RMB4.05 billion last year.



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB305.76 Mln. vs. RMB253.26 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.7% -EPS (Q3): RMB9.36 vs. RMB6.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 43.6% -Revenue (Q3): RMB5.70 Bln vs. RMB4.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 40.7%



