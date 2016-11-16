PARIS, November 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Diet and the gut, the essential relationship for good health

TO MARK WORLD DIGESTIVE HEALTH DAY 2016, "DIET AND THE GUT", THE WGO LAUNCHED A WORLDWIDE CAMPAIGN CALLED "LISTEN TO YOUR GUT: EAT RIGHT AND FEEL GOOD."

THE CAMPAIGN, SUPPORTED BY DANONE, AIMS TO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO DISCOVER THE INFLUENCE OF DIET ON THEIR GUT HEALTH AND IMPROVE THEIR OVERALL WELLBEING.

DIET AND GUT MICROBIOTA

It is important to know that 95% of our body's bacteria is located in our intestines. More commonly known as "intestinal flora," the intestinal microbiota denotes the entirety of these bacteria. It is comprised of roughly 100,000 trillion micro-organisms, or 2-5 times the number of cells that make up the human body. These

micro-organisms act as an additional organ, essential to our body's healthy functioning.

An efficient microbiota can help promote a good digestive system and overall health. The composition of gut microbiota is largely determined by our environment, which includes the diet we eat.

"Listen to Your Gut: Eat Right and Feel Good" will feature learning materials such as: infographics to help visualize the various topics, "Gutoscope" to entertain and provide tips, games to raise awareness and educate, and contests to challenge and promote better health practices. These activations will be put in place through a one-year communication plan, mainly based on digital platforms, social networks and a general knowledge website.

The "Listen to Your Gut: Eat Right and Feel Good" campaign and its materials will be available as of today on http://www.loveyourtummy.org and everyday information will be featured in the Love Your Tummy Facebook page.

