CHARLOTTE, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Kavaliro, an award-winning, national staffing and services company, announces today the opening of its new uptown Charlotte office. Driven by the desire to be closer to its client base, the company is now located within The Foundry, a collective of renovated office and workshop spaces for distinctive local businesses in Charlotte's Third Ward neighborhood. With the recent move, Kavaliro nearly doubles its physical infrastructure with close to 3,500 square feet, providing room to increase the company's internal staff by seven to ten employees over the next year.

"Charlotte is a beautiful city with a thriving market of highly skilled tech candidates. As Kavaliro grows, so does our ability to help connect these top workers with local companies seeking the best talent," says John Mahony, COO of Kavaliro. "Our new, larger office space is expected to allow us to increase our consultant and permanent placements over the next year."

Considered a top regional delivery center for many of Kavaliro's national accounts, the Charlotte branch has been honored by the Charlotte Business Journal as a top Executive Search Firm, Women Owned Company and Temporary Staffing Company. Now located in the up-and-coming area, the company's new office space allows Kavaliro to further invest in the community and contribute to the growth in the local market. Kavaliro plans to increase its consultant and permanent placements by 35 to 45 percent over the next 12 months.

"Kavaliro has been growing rapidly over the past several years, so it's only natural that we would upgrade our space in Charlotte to continue that trajectory," says Mark Moore, president of Kavaliro. "There are many exciting opportunities that come with opening this larger office. We look forward to increasing our footprint in the area and giving back to a community that has already given us so much."

Kavaliro currently boasts a clientele portfolio of 35 Fortune 500 companies, and is sourcing high-paying, coveted positions in the tech, IT, engineering and financial industries. Headquartered in Orlando, Fla. with additional offices in Jacksonville and Tampa, Fla., Petaluma, Calif., and Washington, D.C., Kavaliro has added 14 employees to the team across the nation this year, maximizing its capabilities for every client in each market.

Kavaliro's Charlotte office is now located at 619 South Cedar Street, Suite M, Charlotte, NC 28209. All other contact information including phone numbers remain the same.

To learn more about Kavaliro, visit www.kavaliro.com.

