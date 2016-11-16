VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Affinor Growers (CSE: AFI)(CSE: AFI.CN)(CNSX: AFI)(OTCQB: RSSFF)(FRANKFURT: 1AF) ("Affinor" or the "Corporation), a diversified agriculture and biotechnology company with proprietary vertical farming systems, is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting held November 9, 2016.

The Directors of Affinor including Dr. Alan Boyco, Mr. Brian Whitlock, Mr. David Mack and Mr. Rick Easthom were re-elected for the ensuring year. Mr. Jarrett Malnarick, President and CEO commented that "Affinor is excited to have an experienced and committed board to help execute its goals and long term vision." The shareholders also re-appointed the Company's auditors DeVisser Gray LLP at the meeting. A presentation, including achievements in the prior year and goals and objectives for 2017, was given by the CEO at the meeting. For more information about the board and management team, please visit our website, www.affinorgrowers.com.

Affinor is also pleased to announce that is has received over $500,000 due to the recent exercise of warrants, finders' warrants and options by the Company's early investors. These funds will help Affinor continue to execute its goals and objectives as outlined at the AGM and announced in the shareholders update news release issued on October 14, 2016.

Affinor Growers is a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ("AFI"). Affinor is focused on growing high quality crops such as romaine lettuce, spinach, strawberries using its vertical farming techniques. Affinor is committed to becoming a pre-eminent supplier and grower, using exclusive vertical farming techniques.

