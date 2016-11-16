VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- Mariana Resources Ltd ("Mariana" or the "Company") (AIM: MARL)(TSX VENTURE: MARL) the AIM and TSXV listed exploration and development company with projects in Turkey, Cote d'Ivoire and South America, announces that the following warrants and options have been exercised into ordinary shares, with funds received.

-- 28,530 Warrants exercised at 43.4p -- 300,000 Warrants exercised at 30p -- 1,132,696 Warrants exercised at 25p -- 47,550 options exercised at 43.4p -- 45,000 options exercised at 20p

The Company will issue and allot 1,553,776 new ordinary shares.

Admission to AIM

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and the TSX. Dealings are expected to commence on or about 21 November 2016 ("Admission").

Following Admission, there will be a total of 123,610,094 ordinary shares on issue.

About Mariana Resources

Mariana Resources Ltd is an AIM (MARL) and TSXV (MARL) quoted exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of gold, silver and copper projects in South America and Turkey.

Mariana's most advanced asset is the Hot Maden gold-copper project in north east Turkey, which is a joint venture with its Turkish JV partner Lidya (30% Mariana and 70% Lidya) and rapidly advancing to development. An updated mineral resource estimate of 3.43 Moz gold Equivalent (Indicated Category) and 0.09 Moz gold Equivalent (Inferred Category) (100% basis) in the main resource zone as well as a maiden 351,000 Moz gold Equivalent (Inferred Category) (100% basis) in the new southern discovery zone was reported for Hot Maden on July 25, 2015. Elsewhere in Turkey, Mariana holds a 100% interest in the Ergama gold-copper project.

In southern Argentina, the Company's core gold-silver projects are Las Calandrias (100%), Sierra Blanca (100%), Los Cisnes (100%), Bozal (100%). These projects are part of a 160,000+ Ha land package in the Deseado Massif epithermal gold-silver district in mining-friendly Santa Cruz Province.

In Suriname, Mariana has a direct holding of 10.2% of the Nassau Gold project. The Nassau Gold Project is a 28,000 Ha exploration concession located approximately 125 km south east of the capital Paramaribo and immediately adjacent to Newmont Mining's 4.2Moz gold Merian project.

In Peru and Chile, Mariana is focusing on acquiring new opportunities which complement its current portfolio.

