TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- The 2017 Cantech Investment Conference, which will take place on Wednesday January 18, 2017 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, is pleased to announce the return of the Haywood Meeting Centre, by Haywood Securities Inc.; a platform designed to facilitate discussion amongst investors and some of Canada's best up-and-coming technology opportunities.

Building on last year's success, The Haywood Meeting Centre will provide companies with exclusive access to private meeting rooms to engage leading investors and industry partners. Institutional investors will have the opportunity to utilize the fully furnished meeting centre to facilitate one-on-one meetings with management teams.

"The Haywood Meeting Centre will give technology companies an opportunity to present their story to investors in a private setting," said Haywood's Senior Technology Analyst, Pardeep S. Sangha. "We are pleased to partner with the Cantech Investment Conference, which is becoming the premier technology investment conference in Canada."

"We are delighted to have Haywood return as a sponsor for the 2017 Cantech Investment Conference. The Haywood Meeting Centre was a tremendous success last year," said Cantech Letter Founding Editor Nick Waddell.

The Cantech Investment Conference will bring together the top thought leaders, fastest growing companies and most influential investors in the country for a full day exposition at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. With 3000 attendees expected to attend this year, this will be the ultimate showcase for Canadian technology development and investor opportunities.

The Cantech Investment Conference is sponsored by the Toronto Stock Exchange, DLA Piper (Canada) LLP, Paradigm Capital Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc.

To confirm your participation at the Cantech Investment Conference, which will feature a collection of the top technology companies and thought leaders from Canada's tech sector, please contact Rebecca Badowich (see below for contact information). For more conference information and online registration visit the following link https://cambridgehouse.com/

ABOUT THE CANTECH INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

Now entering its fourth year, The Cantech Investment Conference is where Canada's next great technology companies meet the investment community. The conference, brought to you by Cantech Letter and Cambridge House International, attracts public market investors, VCs, angel investors and media to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for a one-day exhibit and presentation. Past speakers include Chris Hadfield, Sir Terry Matthews, and Dragons' Den star Michael Wekerle. This year's conference takes place January 18. For more information on the conference please visit the following link CambridgeHouse.com.

About Haywood Securities Inc.

Founded in 1981, Haywood Securities Inc. is a 100% employee-owned investment dealer with 275 employees in Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary. Haywood is a full service investment dealer that provides equity research, investment banking and sales & trading services to a range of sectors with focused intelligence on mining, oil & gas, technology and diversified industries.

About Cambridge House International Inc.

Founded in 1995 Cambridge House International Inc. has grown to be the world leader in producing investment conferences held throughout North America. Cambridge House Conferences bring industries together for impactful two-day events where attendance includes novice to expert retail, accredited and institutional investors. The conferences are a monumental place for networking, education and investment discovery.

