This marks the third consecutive year that RDC has been listed on the Technology Fast 500™

Regulatory DataCorp, Inc. (RDC), the Trust Diligence™ leader across the Governance, Risk and Compliance industry, today announced it was named on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. It is the third consecutive year RDC has been included in this list.

RDC's continuous growth has been driven by the rapid adoption of its innovative risk and financial regulatory compliance data and software solutions to financial institutions and technology companies, as well as sharing economy, social media, and multinational companies worldwide. RDC has created the world's fastest and most efficient diligence engine, assuring that our clients only do business with parties that meet their own high standards and simultaneously comply with regulatory obligations.

"RDC's success is a continued validation of our clients' success," stated Tom Obermaier, Chief Executive Officer of RDC. "Deloitte's Fast 500 is the premier award given to innovative companies realizing outsized growth. For three consecutive years, the faith our clients place in us has led to our winning. It is a testament to the hard work of our clients and employees in our collaborative innovation process, and the collective commitment to the RDC way of transforming the industry."

Overall, 2016 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 121 percent to 66,661 percent from 2012 to 2015, with median growth of 290 percent.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies both public and private in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2012 to 2015.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Regulatory DataCorp, Inc. (RDC), the Trust Diligence™ company, delivers powerful, decision-ready intelligence and world-class risk and compliance protection, allowing global organizations to identify banned/suspect entities, strengthen fraud protection, ensure regulatory compliance, manage supply and distribution risk, and protect their brand equity.

With the world's largest open source risk-relevant database, RDC provides AML/KYC compliance; Politically Exposed Persons (PEP) protection; emerging market intelligence; corruption, fraud and crime protection; and vendor screening and monitoring to a wide range of clients worldwide. Learn more about RDC by emailing info@rdc.com or visiting www.rdc.com

