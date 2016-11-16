LAKEWOOD, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/16/16 -- UNEX Manufacturing, Inc., the trusted industry leader in providing innovative order picking solutions, introduces several accessories for holding tools and monitors to their flow cell systems. Demand for these new items was driven by customer or distributor requests while others were created after observing actual applications of UNEX products in the field and identifying ways to enhance products for customer use. Other items introduced, such as the Cantilever Beams, will expand the capability of UNEX Flow Cells into applications served by other industries or other products.

"One of the best ways to boost productivity, improve ergonomics, eliminate waste and maximize your space is to implement our Flow Cells into your assembly, manufacturing or order picking processes," said Brian C. Neuwirth, VP Sales and Marketing, UNEX Manufacturing. "These new accessories make for better Lean manufacturing practices because tools, parts and electronic equipment can be placed right by your fingertips, eliminating excessing movement and wasted time."

The new accessories for UNEX Flow Cells include:

Cantilever Beams - Used for handling non-flowable or odd shaped items, available in lengths of 12, 18 and 24-inches, all with a 15-degree angle. These can be mounted angled up or down and hold weights 180, 135 and 90 pounds respectively.

Tool Holder - Designed to hold pistol-grip style tools of many sizes, such as hand-held drills. It can be mounted to either side of a post or on top of a perforated beam or another surface. Using the Horizontal Mount Bracket, the tool holder can be mounted with Tek-screws directly to the bottom of the UNEX 12 and 18-inch deep workbench tops.

Handle Bars - Horizontal (15 to 48-inch length) or vertical (6 to 36-inch length) configurations available. Handle bars make the mobile Flow Cells easier to handle and maneuver.

Monitor Arm, Keyboard Tray/Monitor Arm, Parts Tray & Arm and T-Bar Arm - These can be used to attach monitors, custom shelves or other electronics equipment. The ability to have work instructions, pick lists, assembly instructions, etc. will make it easier to follow directions.

UNEX Flow Cells are robust, modular dynamic storage solutions for automotive, food/beverage, retail, CPG and manufacturing industries. Using UNEX Flow Cells increases space utilization by up to 50 percent, increases productivity up to 30 percent and speeds picking and fulfillment operations.

About UNEX Manufacturing, Inc.

Founded in 1964, UNEX is the trusted industry leader in order picking solutions that maximize space usage, increase pick rates and improve ergonomics. UNEX offers a full range of order picking solutions, including their patented carton flow solution Span-Track, a full line of gravity conveyor products tailored to the order picking process and UNEX Flow Cells for durable, modular and portable storage for the manufacturing floor. Using an extensive distribution channel, the company ensures local support is available for every customer, no matter the location, exceeding customer expectations through continuous improvement, customer service and empowered employees. UNEX is an ISO-certified company committed to quality and bringing value to customers in the wine & spirits distribution, food & beverage, retail and manufacturing industries. For more information, visit: www.unex.com.

