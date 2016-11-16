Regulatory News:
CITYCON OYJÂ (HEX:CTY1S)Â Stock exchange releaseÂ Â 16 November 2016 at 16:00 hrsÂ
Person subject to the notification requirementÂ
name: Gazit-Globe Ltd. (legal person)Â
position: closely associated personÂ
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuerÂ
name: Chaim KatzmanÂ
position: Chairman of the Board of DirectorsÂ
Issuer: Citycon Oyj, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206Â
Notification reference: 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206_20161115142255_3Â
1) TransactionÂ
Date: 14 November 2016Â
Venue: off-exchange transactions (XOFF)Â
Nature of the transaction: AcquisitionÂ
InstrumentÂ
Share (CTY1S), ISIN FI0009002471Â
Transaction detailsÂ
volume: 105,000Â
unit price: 2.05500Â
Aggregated transactionsÂ
total volume: 105,000Â
volume weighted average price: 2.05500Â
2) TransactionÂ
Date: 14 November 2016Â
Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)Â
Nature of the transaction: AcquisitionÂ
InstrumentÂ
Share (CTY1S), ISIN FI0009002471Â
Transaction detailsÂ
volume: 90,000Â
unit price: 2.05470Â
Aggregated transactionsÂ
total volume: 90,000Â
volume weighted average price: 2.05470Â
In total, all acquisitions reported above are 195,000 Citycon shares.Â
Helsinki, 16 November 2016Â
