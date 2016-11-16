Regulatory News:

CITYCON OYJÂ (HEX:CTY1S)Â Stock exchange releaseÂ Â 16 November 2016 at 16:00 hrsÂ

Person subject to the notification requirementÂ

name: Gazit-Globe Ltd. (legal person)Â

position: closely associated personÂ



Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuerÂ

name: Chaim KatzmanÂ

position: Chairman of the Board of DirectorsÂ



Issuer: Citycon Oyj, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206Â



Notification reference: 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206_20161115142255_3Â



1) TransactionÂ

Date: 14 November 2016Â

Venue: off-exchange transactions (XOFF)Â

Nature of the transaction: AcquisitionÂ



InstrumentÂ

Share (CTY1S), ISIN FI0009002471Â



Transaction detailsÂ

volume: 105,000Â

unit price: 2.05500Â



Aggregated transactionsÂ

total volume: 105,000Â

volume weighted average price: 2.05500Â





2) TransactionÂ

Date: 14 November 2016Â

Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)Â

Nature of the transaction: AcquisitionÂ



InstrumentÂ

Share (CTY1S), ISIN FI0009002471Â



Transaction detailsÂ

volume: 90,000Â

unit price: 2.05470Â



Aggregated transactionsÂ

total volume: 90,000Â

volume weighted average price: 2.05470Â





In total, all acquisitions reported above are 195,000 Citycon shares.Â





Helsinki, 16 November 2016Â





Contacts:

Citycon Oyj

Anu Tuomola, General Counsel

Tel. +358 50 414 3280

anu.tuomola@citycon.com