Widespace Launches Full-stack Programmatic Ad Platform for Mobile Branding

LONDON, November 16, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Widespace, the provider of technology to build brands in a mobile world has today announced the launch of Summit, a full-stack programmatic ad platform and automated guaranteed marketplace designed specifically to deliver branding campaigns on mobile.

The launch is a response to mobile having asserted itself as the first screen, with consumers touching these devices on average 2,500 times a day. Similarly, programmatic is increasingly becoming the way advertisers and publishers buy and sell media, with the IAB revealing that it was worth €5.7bn in across Europe in 2015.

However, few programmatic solutions are native to mobile, and for buyers who value creativity, quality and brand safety there are limited opportunities to buy mobile brand advertising programmatically today. Summit is designed to fill this gap in the market through its programmatic advertising platform and marketplace, supported by an automated guaranteed buying solution.

The marketplace also benefits publishers by enabling them to sell their inventory as part of Widespace packages or via direct deals, simplifying the tedious manual direct deal process. Summit's end-to-end solution and integrated modules, make it possible for publishers to sell rich media programmatically, in a way that's not supported by the Open RTB protocol. It also enables the targeting of users across the whole mobile ecosystem and not just parts of it with smart brand interest profiling of the user based on historical data and previous brand preferences.

Inventory delivered via Summit also comes with the recently announced Widespace guarantee of zero non-human traffic, which incorporates vetting against both bot-traffic, and ads that are simply unlikely to be viewed by a human.

Summit is now available to all companies that are looking for new technology to boast their mobile offering.

Patrik Fagerlund, CEO at Widespace, commented "From both an advertiser and publisher perspective mobile is a natural home for branding campaigns - it's uniquely personal and ever-present as a channel, but the technology to deliver against this programmatically has been lacking. Crucially, many programmatic solutions don't make high quality, rich media, mobile-specific ad formats available.

Even solutions that are mobile specific often aren't geared towards branding, both in terms of the KPIs campaigns can be measured to, but also in terms of tackling the issues of fraud and viewability on mobile - which can stand to undermine brand impact severely. This is something Summit is designed to address, enabling Widespace, its clients and its partners to buy and sell programmatically, without compromising on quality or impact".

Widespace is a technology company creating tools to build brands in a mobile world. Using the power of data and insights, our unique technology drives interest and awareness for advertisers at scale, always in brand safe environments. Headquartered in Sweden, with eight offices throughout Europe, Widespace works with advertisers, publishers and technology companies across the globe.